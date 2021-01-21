Steven Walske Sells 150,000 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) Director Steven Walske sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $5,778,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,289,959.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MDLA stock opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. Medallia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Medallia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Medallia by 2.0% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 53.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Medallia by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Medallia by 1,872.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

