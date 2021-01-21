Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the period. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $285,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,594 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,938,003 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,239,509,000 after purchasing an additional 968,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $58.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $240.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

