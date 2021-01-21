STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €27.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STM. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.30 ($40.35) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €34.09 ($40.10).

Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) stock opened at €33.50 ($39.41) on Monday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €27.97.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

