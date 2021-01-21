Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of United Microelectronics Call Options (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 28,772 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,130% compared to the typical volume of 2,339 call options.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.55.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $9.56 on Thursday. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $44.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. United Microelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 7.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 880,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 63,064 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 4,967.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,971,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,766 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 48.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the period. 4.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

