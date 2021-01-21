Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 10,009 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,501% compared to the average daily volume of 625 call options.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADMP. Maxim Group cut Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.32. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 188.31%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 49,876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 7.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

