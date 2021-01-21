Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Plantronics Put Options (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 601 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 993% compared to the typical volume of 55 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Plantronics by 248.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 415,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 295,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after buying an additional 279,319 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 163.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 246,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,646,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after buying an additional 151,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 943.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 142,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Plantronics alerts:

PLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of PLT stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.88. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $34.64.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.91 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. Plantronics’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.