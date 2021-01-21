Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUN. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 93.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $55.97.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FUN. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

