Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $438,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 10.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after acquiring an additional 366,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 51.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,165 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,754,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,271,000 after purchasing an additional 812,811 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,324,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,918,000 after purchasing an additional 169,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,928,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,940,000 after purchasing an additional 98,895 shares in the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $51.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,732,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Argus raised their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

