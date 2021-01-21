Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 407.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $96.92 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $221.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

