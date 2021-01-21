Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 221 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,754,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 197.9% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 342,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,555,000 after buying an additional 227,532 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 303.8% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 87,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $74.84 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $77.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.80. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hutham S. Olayan acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,545,334.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

