Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 50 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Mirova grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 428.9% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $263.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.71.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.