Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Sells 908 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 191.4% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 28.7% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Enbridge by 27.6% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.57 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

