StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Sold by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in StoneCo during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 129.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo stock opened at $82.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.33 and a beta of 2.40. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $173.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Equities analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. 140166 raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.