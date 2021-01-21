Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,750 shares during the quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $1,631,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $1,163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 633.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 63,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fullen Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $3,443,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 21,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,600. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69.

