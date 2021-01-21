Stonehearth Capital Management LLC Has $1.87 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,611,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,787,000 after acquiring an additional 221,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NUSC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 82,543 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

