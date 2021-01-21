Storj (STORJ) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Storj token can currently be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00001156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a total market cap of $79.59 million and $34.20 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Storj

Storj (STORJ) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,366,128 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

