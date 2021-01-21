Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 49.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Altria Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 434,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after buying an additional 54,077 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 346,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after buying an additional 104,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,247,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.01. 97,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133,127. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

