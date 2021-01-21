Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% in the third quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VONG traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,787. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $131.88 and a 12-month high of $253.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th.

