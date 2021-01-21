Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 15,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 67,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in Bank of America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 17,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,252,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,610,520. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55. The stock has a market cap of $274.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.53.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.