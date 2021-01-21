Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $233,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 261.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.70. 5,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,958. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

