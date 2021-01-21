Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,778 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $42.78. 52,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,800,697. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

