Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.13. 123,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,584. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $101.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.10.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.