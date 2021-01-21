Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 313 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after buying an additional 318,435 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,000,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,952,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.01. 86,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,965,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average is $82.09.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.86.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.