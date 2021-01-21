(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $216.00

(STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $216.00 and last traded at $216.00, with a volume of 16 shares. The stock had previously closed at $216.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of (STZ.B) from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get (STZ.B) alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.19 and its 200-day moving average is $192.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%.

About (STZ.B) (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for (STZ.B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (STZ.B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.