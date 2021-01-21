Sumit Singh Sells 117,975 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,125,721.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $11,738,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $12,573,206.80.

CHWY opened at $104.39 on Thursday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $115.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.76 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHWY. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 624.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

