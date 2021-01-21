Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.18

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and traded as high as $13.56. Sumitomo shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 20,911 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of -44.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. Analysts expect that Sumitomo Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY)

Sumitomo Corporation imports, exports, and sells various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment offers steel sheets and tubular products; and non-ferrous metals, such as aluminum and titanium. Its Transportation & Construction Systems segment manufactures, sells, services, leases, and finances ships, aircraft, aerospace equipment, and automotive and related products; and deals in, rents, and trades in construction, mining and agricultural machinery, and industrial vehicles.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.