Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB lifted their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$25.00 price target on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$28.00.

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) stock opened at C$23.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$35.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.43. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$14.02 and a 1-year high of C$43.72.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.70 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is -30.76%.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

