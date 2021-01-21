Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) were up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 1,456,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,404,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Get Sunesis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. The company has a market cap of $55.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.27.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82,080 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS)

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of hematologic and solid cancers. Its lead product candidate is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and other B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.