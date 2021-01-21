SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.45. SunLink Health Systems shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 62,661 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.33.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter.

About SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

