Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.41

Shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.41 and last traded at $28.37, with a volume of 1664 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06.

About Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF)

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. It operates through three segments: Optical Components, Optoelectronic Products, and Optical Instruments.

