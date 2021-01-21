SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SunPower from $12.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.23.

SPWR opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. SunPower has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 2.47.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. SunPower had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 256.87%. The business had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $3,730,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,342 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 7,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $143,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the third quarter worth $22,590,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 23,074.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,165,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,620 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SunPower by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after buying an additional 402,019 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after buying an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 428,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after buying an additional 91,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

