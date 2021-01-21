SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Credit Suisse Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut SunPower from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SunPower from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on SunPower from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut SunPower from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Get SunPower alerts:

SPWR opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $3,730,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,575,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 7,981 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $143,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock valued at $6,330,702 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 272.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter worth $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SunPower during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in SunPower during the third quarter valued at $130,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.