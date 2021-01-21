Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $79.00 price target on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $68.00.

RUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $58.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Simmons initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an equal weight rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.65.

Shares of RUN opened at $81.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,048.01 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $209.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $603,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,206.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $4,127,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,309,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,672,747 shares of company stock worth $109,832,241. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

