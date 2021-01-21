Susan Louise Spradley Sells 12,847 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Stock

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Director Susan Louise Spradley sold 12,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $267,988.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $21.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.39. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Avaya in the first quarter worth $20,120,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avaya by 20.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Avaya in the second quarter worth $337,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 301.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 169,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 127,468 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 965,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751 shares during the period.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avaya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avaya from $19.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Avaya from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Avaya in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

