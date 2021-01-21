SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading 13.5% Higher This Week

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $791.02 million and approximately $625.61 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for about $6.22 or 0.00019537 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SushiSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00521475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00040765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,209.58 or 0.03801333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00016585 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap (SUSHI) is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 183,753,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org.

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SushiSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SushiSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.