SVB Leerink Comments on Amgen Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a report released on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $16.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.44. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2021 earnings at $17.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.00 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $252.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.21 and a 200-day moving average of $238.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

