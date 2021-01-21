Swarm Price Hits $0.0207 on Major Exchanges (SWM)

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Swarm token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $1,368.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Swarm has traded 56.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00061318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.00520856 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00041128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.03 or 0.03919420 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00016744 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm is a token. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0.

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

