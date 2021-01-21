Switch Price Tops $0.0126 (ESH)

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Switch token can now be bought for $0.0126 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Switch has a market cap of $152,598.68 and $129,964.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Switch has traded 27.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00054081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004078 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003344 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003115 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00014674 BTC.

About Switch

ESH is a token. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 tokens. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag. The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag.

Switch Token Trading

Switch can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Switch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Switch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Switch using one of the exchanges listed above.

