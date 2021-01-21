Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $90.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synaptics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $865,130.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan J. Hardman sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $31,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,140 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Synaptics by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Synaptics by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 13,644.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNA traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,437. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $108.01.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

