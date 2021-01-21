Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.80

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.80 and last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 5597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

