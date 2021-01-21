Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading Down 11.2%

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) traded down 11.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.44 and last traded at $21.30. 1,640,146 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 560,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.98.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $870.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $2,031,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,654.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $694,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 144,972 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,702. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 353,812 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,759,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 645,600 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 358,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

