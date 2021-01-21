Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) (TSE:SXI) Director Daniel Russell Purchases 500,000 Shares

Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) (TSE:SXI) Director Daniel Russell purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,051,577.75.

SXI stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.25. 513,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.62. Synex International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.87 million and a PE ratio of -50.00.

Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) (TSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.33 million for the quarter.

Synex International Inc. (SXI.TO) Company Profile

Synex International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. The company provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

