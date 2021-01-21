SynLev Price Down 22.8% Over Last Week (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One SynLev token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SynLev has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. SynLev has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $341,721.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00052682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00126264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00291383 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00071727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00074505 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000766 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 tokens. The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com. The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev.

SynLev Token Trading

SynLev can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SynLev using one of the exchanges listed above.

