SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Sells $200,870.28 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) insider Peter Larocque sold 2,259 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $200,870.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,824.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Larocque also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 15th, Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58.

Shares of NYSE SNX traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,594. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $91.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter worth approximately $471,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 39.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

