Synthetix Hits Market Capitalization of $1.34 Billion (SNX)

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 25% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Synthetix token can now be bought for $11.66 or 0.00039432 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Synthetix has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $241.62 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00059515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.64 or 0.00512644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,097.73 or 0.03711019 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00017055 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00013394 BTC.

About Synthetix

Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a token. Its launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 215,258,834 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,841,533 tokens. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Token Trading

Synthetix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

