Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a market cap of $739.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 2.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 854,333 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

