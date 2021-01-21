Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) versus Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ascena Retail Group (OTCMKTS:ASNAQ) and Tailored Brands (OTCMKTS:TLRDQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Ascena Retail Group alerts:

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Tailored Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascena Retail Group -30.71% N/A -38.69% Tailored Brands -14.39% N/A -4.45%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascena Retail Group and Tailored Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascena Retail Group $3.72 billion 0.00 -$1.14 billion N/A N/A Tailored Brands $2.88 billion 0.00 -$82.28 million N/A N/A

Tailored Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascena Retail Group.

Volatility and Risk

Ascena Retail Group has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tailored Brands has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Ascena Retail Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Tailored Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Ascena Retail Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Tailored Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ascena Retail Group and Tailored Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascena Retail Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Tailored Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tailored Brands beats Ascena Retail Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascena Retail Group

Ascena Retail Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: Premium Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. The company's merchandise assortment offerings include intimate apparel, wear-to-work, and casual apparel; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics, as well as accessories and select footwear. Its principal brands comprise Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lane Bryant, Catherines, and Justice brands. The company also offers its products through its Websites, including anntaylor.com, LOFT.com, outlet.loft.com, louandgrey.com, lanebryant.com, catherines.com, and shopjustice.com. As of August 1, 2020, it operated approximately 2,500 stores. The company was formerly known as Dress Barn, Inc. and changed its name to Ascena Retail Group, Inc. in January 2011. Ascena Retail Group, Inc. was founded in 1962 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey. On July 23, 2020, Ascena Retail Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia.

About Tailored Brands

Tailored Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States and Canada. The company offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, polished and business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men. It also provides women's career and casual apparel, sportswear, and accessories; children's apparel; and alteration services. As of February 1, 2020, the company operated 1,450 stores under the Men's Wearhouse, Men's Wearhouse and Tux, Jos. A. Bank, and K&G brands. In addition, it offers its products through www.menswearhouse.com and www.josbank.com internet sites. The company was formerly known as The Men's Wearhouse, Inc. and changed its name to Tailored Brands, Inc. in February 2016. Tailored Brands, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas. On August 2, 2020, Tailored Brands, Inc. along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.