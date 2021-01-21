Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.71 Million

Analysts expect that Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) will announce sales of $74.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Talend’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $74.71 million. Talend reported sales of $66.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Talend will report full year sales of $283.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.20 million to $283.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $314.67 million, with estimates ranging from $312.10 million to $317.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Talend.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLND. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Shares of Talend stock opened at $42.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.24. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Talend has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of Talend stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Talend during the third quarter valued at $444,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 134.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 18,405 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Talend during the third quarter valued at $215,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

