Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.29 and last traded at $3.24. 258,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 758,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.14% of Taoping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taoping Company Profile (NASDAQ:TAOP)

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

