Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Cut by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 14,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Target by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,486 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.32. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.